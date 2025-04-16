Activists protest felling of 40 trees on Hyder Ali Road

April 16, 2025

Mysuru: Strongly condemning the felling of over 40 trees along Hyder Ali Road — from Kalikamba Temple to SP Office Circle — under the guise of road widening, members of the Gandhada Gudi Foundation staged a protest march yesterday from SP Office Circle to Kalikamba Temple in Mysuru.

The protesters argued that Hyder Ali Road already has adequate space to handle increased vehicular traffic, making the road widening project unnecessary.

They criticised the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for taking an unscientific decision and the Forest Department for granting permission to fell trees that once lined both sides of the road.

“The trees that were cut down were 40 to 50 years old, playing a major role in maintaining Mysuru’s cool climate and offering shelter to numerous bird species,” the activists said. They slammed the overnight felling of the trees as a careless and inexcusable act, asserting that such destruction of mature and ecologically valuable trees was unjustifiable.

While everyone acknowledges the critical role trees play in preserving environmental balance and curbing pollution, it is shameful, the protesters said, that Government Departments themselves are responsible for this mass felling.

They demanded that the Forest Department stop granting permissions for tree cutting under any circumstances and instead prioritise conservation. As an immediate step, they urged authorities to plant and nurture new saplings along the stretch where the trees were removed.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy reiterated that road infrastructure could have been improved without destroying the tree-lined avenue, warning that this unscientific decision would lead to long-term environmental consequences. They called for a firm commitment to protecting Mysuru’s greenery and ensuring such actions are not repeated.

Foundation State President Aryan Gandhada Gudi, Vice-President Manohar Gowda, Yashodha, Dhananjay, William and others participated in the demonstration.

Trees form an integral part of Mysuru’s urban ecology

I have taken serious note of the widespread concerns expressed by citizens regarding the sudden felling of over 40 mature trees along the stretch between SP Office Junction and Nazarbad in Mysuru. These trees, some of which have stood for decades, formed an integral part of Mysuru’s urban ecology and cultural landscape.

I have formally requested a detailed report from the authorities to understand the rationale behind this decision, the process followed and whether due public consultation and environmental clearances were in place.

Such actions, carried out without transparency or community involvement, are highly condemnable. Mysuru has always been known for its balance between heritage and progress. As your representative, I stand committed to protecting our city’s green cover and ensuring that development is both sustainable and respectful of the environment.” — Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru-Kodagu MP