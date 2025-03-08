Swachh Survekshan: MCC seeks opinion of former Mayors to reclaim top spot

March 8, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) that is leaving no stone unturned in reclaiming top spot in Clean City rankings, as part of the nationwide Swachh Survekshan, elicited the opinions of former Mayors in realising the efforts.

At a meeting held on Friday, Ayub Khan, Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) and also a former Mayor, suggested MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, to segregate waste as dry and wet at the source level before handing over the same to door-to-door garbage collectors, to facilitate effective disposal of waste. Besides, priority should be given for the clearance of heaps of waste at Outer Ring Road (ORR), maintenance of cleanliness at public toilets and daily sweeping of public streets.

“If such measures intended at keeping the city hygienic are not taken, the efforts of MCC to reclaim numero uno position will remain a pipedream,” he said.

Nowadays, Pourakarmikas are busy forming their own associations, but there is no system to track their working hours, as a system existed earlier, where the daily report was obtained on the amount of waste collected and attendance of the Pourakarmikas, said Ayub Khan, suggesting the MCC to dissuade them from not forming their own associations. The decisions taken towards keeping the city clean should be implemented, as the Environmental Engineers are not functioning on expected lines, he complained.

MCC Additional Commissioner Kusumakumari, DC (Development) K.J. Sindhu, DC (Administration) Dasegowda, DC (Revenue) J. Somashekhar former Mayors L. Dakshina Murthy, Rajeshwari Puttaswamy, R. Lingappa, Arif Hussain, Narayan, T.B. Chikkanna, Srikantaiah, Purushotham, B.L. Bhyrappa, Shivakumar, Modamani, Pushpalatha Jagannath, Pushpalatha Chikkanna, B.K. Prakash, Bhagyavathi, M. J. Ravikumar and others were present.