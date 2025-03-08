Unauthorised cables on electricity poles to be removed

March 8, 2025

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited has raised concerns over unauthorised dish and network cables being drawn on electricity poles in Jyothinagar, Chamundipuram, and Varuna sub-divisions under N.R. Mohalla Operations and Maintenance Division.

The CESC has issued a stern warning to cable operators, stating that such violations will result in immediate removal without prior notice. CESC emphasised that these cables, drawn without proper authorisation, pose serious electrical hazards and risk damage to public property. In the event of accidents caused by these unauthorised installations, CESC clarified that it will not be held responsible — the accountability will fall solely on the concerned cable operators.

Despite previous warnings, several cable network operators have failed to comply. CESC has now directed all operators to take immediate action. Within the next seven days, they must inspect the cables attached to electricity poles, compile an inventory and obtain approval from CESC. If any cables have been installed without authorisation, the operators must approach the respective sub-divisions, complete the formalities and pay the required fees.

Failure to comply will result in the NR Mohalla Division removing unauthorised cables without notice. CESC has made it clear that it will not be responsible for any disruptions caused by this action, according to Executive Engineer (Operations) of CESC’s NR Mohalla Division.