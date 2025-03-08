Youth must lead the fight to save forests: Suresh Heblikar

March 8, 2025

Mysuru: Environmental activist and Kannada film actor Suresh Heblikar has urged the youth to take up the responsibility of protecting forests, emphasising that their role is crucial in environmental conservation.

Speaking at a convention of Mysuru Division Rovers and Rangers, organised by the Mysuru District Bharat Scouts and Guides at K. Puttaswamy First Grade College, Gokulam 3rd Stage, yesterday, Heblikar expressed concern over the destruction of fertile agricultural lands.

“Fertile lands are being subjected to modern slavery, and the Western Ghats — which have enriched our State and culture — are being exploited. Greedy individuals are cutting down forests to grow commercial crops like areca nut and rubber. The responsibility to protect these forests now rests with the youth,” he said, while also lamenting the growing obsession with artificial intelligence.

He further cautioned against the unchecked force of technology overshadowing environmental concerns. “Greenery is an inseparable part of our lives, and there is an urgent need to raise awareness about its preservation. In Bengaluru alone, there are over 11 lakh borewells, with 1,000 more being drilled daily. Lakes and ponds are vanishing, and if this continues, future generations will bear the consequences,” he warned.

Pointing out that 80 percent of the earth is covered by water, Heblikar stressed that the 8 billion human beings on the planet must learn to share resources with other living beings.

“Environmental preservation is not just about saving trees and wildlife; a clean and healthy environment is essential for all living beings, including humans,” he concluded.

Writer Prof. C. Naganna, State Assistant Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides B.K. Basavaraja, State Vice-President Pushpavalli, District Chief Commissioner P. Vishwanath, Secretary Abdul Zameel, and College Principal M. Shivalingegowda were present.