MURDER: Woman axed to death in sleep

April 30, 2026

Husband surrenders before Police

Mysore/Mysuru: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by her husband in the early hours of today at their rented house in Old Kesare.

The victim, identified as Pushpa, was working at a beauty parlour. Her husband, Mahesh, who is accused of the crime, later surrendered before the Narasimharaja (NR) Police.

According to Police, the incident took place around 4 am when Mahesh allegedly attacked Pushpa with an axe while she was asleep, following frequent quarrels. Investigators said, the couple had been arguing over her work and his suspicions about her fidelity. Married in an arranged alliance about one-and-a-half years ago, the couple had no children. Pushpa’s maternal home is in Amrutha Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Police said, the relationship had been strained for some time due to Mahesh’s suspicions.

Police said, a minor argument over sambar prepared last night is believed to have triggered the assault, though the couple had a history of disputes. Pushpa suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Following the incident, relatives of the deceased gathered at the house seeking justice. Senior officers, including NR ACP K.T. Mathews Thomas, along with Inspector Kumar and SI Gopal, visited the scene and are conducting further investigation.