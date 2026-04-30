MURDER: Woman axed to death in sleep
News

MURDER: Woman axed to death in sleep

April 30, 2026
  • Husband surrenders before Police 

Mysore/Mysuru: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by her husband in the early hours of today at their rented house in Old Kesare.

The victim, identified as Pushpa, was working at a beauty parlour. Her husband, Mahesh, who is accused of the crime, later surrendered before the Narasimharaja (NR) Police.

According to Police, the incident took place around 4 am when Mahesh allegedly attacked Pushpa with an axe while she was asleep, following frequent quarrels. Investigators said, the couple had been arguing over her work and his suspicions about her fidelity. Married in an arranged alliance about one-and-a-half years ago, the couple had no children. Pushpa’s maternal home is in Amrutha Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Police said, the relationship had been strained for some time due to Mahesh’s suspicions.

Police said, a minor argument over sambar prepared last night is believed to have triggered the assault, though the couple had a history of disputes. Pushpa suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Following the incident, relatives of the deceased gathered at the house seeking justice.  Senior officers, including NR ACP K.T. Mathews Thomas, along with Inspector Kumar and SI Gopal, visited the scene and are conducting further investigation.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching