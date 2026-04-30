KRS Dam level dips by 8 ft. in 15 days

April 30, 2026

From 101.40 ft. to 93.50 ft., down by 8 ft.

No water for irrigation from today

Mysore/Mysuru: The water level at the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam (KRS) has dropped sharply over the past fortnight, raising concerns over availability during the peak summer weeks.

Between Apr. 15 and today (Apr. 30), the reservoir level fell from 101.40 ft. to 93.50 ft., marking a decline of nearly 8 ft. The maximum storage level of the Dam is 124.80 ft., with a capacity of 49.452 tmcft.

Total storage reduced from 23.928 tmcft to 18.133 tmcft, while live storage dipped from 15.549 tmcft to 9.754 tmcft, marking a drop of 5.795 tmcft.

Inflows into the reservoir have also declined significantly, coming down from 167 cusecs mid-month to just 95 cusecs today.

While natural inflow has reduced by 72 cusecs, outflow has increased to meet irrigation needs and drinking water supply.

Discharge from the dam rose by 339 cusecs during this period, increasing from 4,040 cusecs to 4,379 cusecs daily to cater to irrigation commitments and the drinking water needs of cities such as Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Further downstream, the Hogenakkal Falls is currently recording a flow of around 1,500 cusecs, supporting both drinking water supply and increased tourist activity during the summer. Mettur Dam is receiving an inflow of about 800 cusecs. With storage levels depleting, farmers & residents in Mysuru and Bengaluru have expressed concern that the reservoir may struggle to meet drinking water demand if the current trend continues.

However, officials have ruled out any immediate crisis. Kishore, Asst. Executive Engineer for downstream water management at KRS, told SOM that despite the drop in level, the reservoir still holds around 10 tmcft of live storage. “Water release for irrigation will be stopped completely after today (Apr. 30). From May 1, outflow will be restricted strictly for drinking purposes. Available storage is sufficient to meet requirements till July,” he said.

He added that if the monsoon is delayed, authorities may resort to a rotational or alternate-day supply system to manage the remaining 2 to 2.5 tmcft required for drinking water per month.