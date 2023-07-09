KRS Dam water level rises slowly

July 9, 2023

Still short of 36.92 ft when compared to 2022 level of 121.42 ft; maximum level 124.80 ft

Srirangapatna: After causing deep concern over the depleting water level at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district owing to deficient rainfall in the catchment areas of Kodagu, the water level is slowly rising, owing to copious rainfall in Kodagu since the last three to four days. Today, July 9, however, the rains have given a break in the district.

In the last 24 hours, the reservoir has witnessed an increase of 2.50 feet. Within two days, it has accumulated 3 tmcft (Thousand Million Cubic Feet) of water. The water level at the Dam yesterday stood at 82 feet as against the maximum level of 124.80 feet. Today, the level rose to 84.50 feet.

The KRS Dam can store 49.452 tmcft and the volume now stands at 12.915 tmcft. The inflow into the Dam is 14,556 cusecs, and the outflow is 360 cusecs. For the past three days, there has been continuous inflow into the Dam due to consistent rainfall, bringing joy to the farmers in the Mandya district.

The substantial increase in water inflow was attributed to the abundant rainfall in Bhagamandala. In the 24-hour period ending Friday morning, Bhagamandala received a rainfall of 227.6 mm, followed by 120 mm in the preceding 24 hours ending Thursday.

Compared to the previous year, there has been a decrease of 36.92 feet in the water level of the Dam. On the same day last year, the Dam recorded a water level of 121.42 feet, with an inflow of 38,858 cusecs and an outflow of 3,270 cusecs. According to engineers, the Reservoir will reach dead storage level (water becomes unusable) if it reaches 60 ft.

The water level in the KRS Dam is a complex issue that is affected by many factors such as evaporation and seepage. However, the amount of rainfall in Kodagu is one of the most important factors.

The KRS Dam is dependent on Kodagu rainfall because the Dam’s catchment area includes a large part of the Kodagu district. When it rains in Kodagu, the water flows into the rivers and streams that eventually feed into the KRS Dam. The amount of water that flows into the Dam depends on the amount of rainfall in Kodagu. This monsoon, Kodagu has received a deficit rainfall. As of July 9, 2023, the district has received only 468 mm of average rainfall, compared to the average of 2,840 mm. This has led to a decrease in the water level at KRS Dam.