110 Jawa bikes vroom on Ring Road, head to Srirangapatna

July 9, 2023

Enthusiastic bikers arrive from Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Tumakuru to mark International Jawa Day

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 110 bikers from Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Tumakuru revved up their precious vintage Jawa and Yezdi bikes to celebrate International Jawa Day this morning, creating a nostalgic atmosphere reminiscent of the golden era of these iconic machines.

The event provided a platform for Jawa bike enthusiasts to connect with some of the oldest riders and former employees of the esteemed Ideal Jawa factory.

The rally, organised by the Jawa Friends Club in Mysuru, kicked off near the RTO – East Office on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Rajivnagar. The bikers rode along the Ring Road, passing through Deve Gowda Circle and reaching Manipal Hospital Junction before proceeding to Srirangapatna.

As these classic two-stroke engine bikes cruised along the Ring Road, onlookers couldn’t help but admire the vintage charm of models like Jawa 350, Jawa 250, Yezdi 250, Yezdi 350, Yezdi Classic and Roadking. Thumbs up and admiration followed the riders as they made their way through.

These Czech-origin motorcycles have etched their place in the history of Indian automotive as iconic pieces of machinery, and their legacy continues to be cherished and respected today. Over the years, these legendary bikes have attained cult status, captivating both the young and old alike.

The “King of Roads,” originated in Czechoslovakia in 1929. It made its Indian debut in the mid-1940s, thanks to the efforts of F.K. Irani and Ideal Jawa in Mysuru. They were once manufactured by Ideal Jawa (India) Ltd., the renowned factory that stood proudly in Yadavagiri. The Mysuru factory produced the most coveted two-wheelers during the 60s, 70s and 80s.

The factory was inaugurated by Maharaja Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the then Governor of Mysore State in 1961. After production ceased in 1981, the land remained abandoned until it was auctioned off in 2001. Leading the rally were Sameer, Khizer, Shivu and Vineeth from the Jawa Friends Club.

The Day showcased the enduring love and admiration for Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles. The bike rally brought together a diverse community of riders and enthusiasts, paying homage to the rich heritage of these iconic machines. As the engines roared and the motorcycles cruised through the Ring Road, it was a true testament to the lasting legacy of Jawa in the hearts of motorcycle aficionados.