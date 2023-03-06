Musical fountain works begin at Brindavan Garden
News, Top Stories

Musical fountain works begin at Brindavan Garden

March 6, 2023

Old fountains demolished; new structural designs, water choreography to be introduced 

Mysore/Mysuru: The works on refurbishing, rebranding and redesigning of the famed Brindavan Garden at the North Gate of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam has begun in full swing and the works are expected to be completed by the end of April.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has taken up the works at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.60 crore and as per the plans, the musical fountain will stand out for its new design. At present, the Brindavan Garden has been closed for renovation and only the South Gate is open.

“We have studied other water fountains in India and abroad and accordingly, a blueprint has been prepared. Once ready, the musical fountain will be an added attraction,” CNNL Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Abu Farooq told Star of Mysore this morning.

The earth works for the project has commenced and all the old structures have been demolished as the fountain will be redesigned with innovative and visually appealing water jets that will spring water as colourful lights are beamed and music is played.

 “It is a totally new project where the number of fountains, type, location, height and departure angle of all the water jets have been redesigned and reconceptualised. The arrangement of water nozzles is crucial to achieve a beautiful water choreography for the dancing fountain,”  Farooq explained.

 The refurbishing works are being undertaken by Mumbai-based Greencare, manufacturers and consultants of landscape and aquascape fountains and water bodies.   

READ ALSO  Brindavan Gardens to be developed like Disneyland: CM H.D. Kumaraswamy

 According to the plan, the musical fountain will be restored with many new structural elements and architectural features. Many architectural elements and aesthetic water spouts, water troughs and tanks will be designed. “We are also beautifying the garden while we are designing fountains that will have modern art deco pipe fountains,” he added.

The new design combines modern technology and the layout design will have aesthetic elements of architecture. “We want to provide a never-before experience to the tourists who come here at the end of the day after a fulfilling tourist site visit,” Farooq said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching