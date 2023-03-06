Musical fountain works begin at Brindavan Garden

March 6, 2023

Old fountains demolished; new structural designs, water choreography to be introduced

Mysore/Mysuru: The works on refurbishing, rebranding and redesigning of the famed Brindavan Garden at the North Gate of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam has begun in full swing and the works are expected to be completed by the end of April.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has taken up the works at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.60 crore and as per the plans, the musical fountain will stand out for its new design. At present, the Brindavan Garden has been closed for renovation and only the South Gate is open.

“We have studied other water fountains in India and abroad and accordingly, a blueprint has been prepared. Once ready, the musical fountain will be an added attraction,” CNNL Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Abu Farooq told Star of Mysore this morning.

The earth works for the project has commenced and all the old structures have been demolished as the fountain will be redesigned with innovative and visually appealing water jets that will spring water as colourful lights are beamed and music is played.

“It is a totally new project where the number of fountains, type, location, height and departure angle of all the water jets have been redesigned and reconceptualised. The arrangement of water nozzles is crucial to achieve a beautiful water choreography for the dancing fountain,” Farooq explained.

The refurbishing works are being undertaken by Mumbai-based Greencare, manufacturers and consultants of landscape and aquascape fountains and water bodies.

According to the plan, the musical fountain will be restored with many new structural elements and architectural features. Many architectural elements and aesthetic water spouts, water troughs and tanks will be designed. “We are also beautifying the garden while we are designing fountains that will have modern art deco pipe fountains,” he added.

The new design combines modern technology and the layout design will have aesthetic elements of architecture. “We want to provide a never-before experience to the tourists who come here at the end of the day after a fulfilling tourist site visit,” Farooq said.