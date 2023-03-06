Cultivate holistic approach in life: Gita Gopinath 

March 6, 2023

First Deputy Managing Director of IMF speaks at 15th Graduates Day of JSS College for Women

Mysore/Mysuru: First Deputy Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath called upon women to develop confidence and make use of the opportunities available for women to achieve success.

“There are more opportunities for women at present and women should have the self-confidence and utilise such opportunities for success,” she said. The noted economist was the chief guest at the 15th Graduates Day of JSS College for Women (Autonomous) at Saraswathipuram in the city yesterday.

“There are three elements in life: Pluralism, cosmopolitan and egalitarian. Everybody should cultivate a holistic approach in their lives and should share experience with others. Nothing is equal to knowledge and everybody should focus on the development of society,” she said.

She said the JSS institution was contributing to the development of society by imparting education. “India, since assuming the Presidency of G-20, has been doing an incredible job of conducting meetings of the grouping,” she opined.

G-20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation comprising 19 countries and representing around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population, she noted

“India will play a pivotal role in the G-20 meetings with discussions on cybersecurity, cyber risk, crypto, food security and energy security,” she said. The country’s growth at 6.1 percent is good and it is because of favourable policies, she said.

“India is a good example in digital public infrastructure and good policies have contributed to this where the fears of pilferage have been eliminated as the beneficiaries get access to funds directly from the Government. There is a need to bring in reforms in the field of labour market and labour force participation,” she said.

Gita Gopinath recalled her childhood days in Mysuru and said that the education in this city laid a firm foundation for her growth. “Nirmala Convent and Mahajana Institutions laid the strong foundation and I was able to pursue higher education in New Delhi,” she recalled.

Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Dr. C.G. Betsurmath administered the oath to students passing out on the occasion of the Graduates’ Day for the academic year in the presence of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Out of the total of 687 students graduating during academic year 2021-22, as many as 320 secured distinctions while 362 secured a first class. Five students passed in second class.

Academic toppers Harshitha Rao (BA), S.S. Apoorva (B.Sc.), Ranjal Diya Shenoy (B.Com), Bhavyashree (BBA), S. Ashwini (BCA), Priya (MA in Economics), Sal Sabiya (M.Com) and Nihal Shilviya (M.Sc. in Chemistry) were felicitated.

Principal of JSS College for Women Dr. H.B. Suresh, Academic Dean Dr. Rechanna, Controller of Examinations M.M. Swamy and JSS Mahavidyapeetha’s Collegiate Education Assistant Director B. Niranjan Murthy were also present on the occasion.