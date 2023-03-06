Preparations begin for PM’s 1.5-km roadshow in Mandya

March 6, 2023

DC, SP inspect route from Inspection Bungalow Circle till Nanda Theatre Circle

Mandya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive in Mandya for the first time where he will inaugurate the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway at Gejjalagere on March 12, will also hold a roadshow on the same day.

Till now, the roadshow was not confirmed as the Special Protection Group (SPG) that guards the PM had not cleared it. However, reports now say that the PM will hold the road show from the Inspection Bungalow (IB) Circle (Haripriya Hotel) to old Nanda Theatre, covering a distance of over 1.5 kilometres.

The BJP is planning to bring in more than 40,000 people for the road show and over a lakh people to the public meeting to be held at the vast space near the Gejjalagere Colony.

Yesterday, Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopalakrishna, who held a meeting of officials to prepare for the roadshow, said that the PM’s roadshow will stretch for a distance of about 1.5 kms starting from IB Circle and pass through Sanjay Circle before winding up at Nanda Theatre Circle.

Earlier, a two-kilometre road show was scheduled to start from Kallahalli till Factory Circle. But the SPG raised objections due to security concerns.

Superintendent of Mandya District Police N. Yathish and other senior Police officials accompanied Gopalakrishna during the inspection of the route.

As per the present itinerary of the PM, the special plane carrying him from New Delhi will arrive either at the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli or at the Yelahanka Air Force base in Bengaluru. From there, a chopper will carry the PM to Mandya PES College Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Grounds.

From the KSCA Grounds, his cavalcade will arrive at the old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and will proceed to IB Circle from where the roadshow will begin.

The SPG will take over the road on Saturday, Mar. 11, 48 hours before the PM’s roadshow and alternative traffic arrangements will be made by the Mandya Police. No one will be allowed on the road after SPG takes over.

Apart from inauguration of the newly upgraded Expressway at Gejjalagere, PM Modi will also be addressing a public meeting at the venue and perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane Expressway project.