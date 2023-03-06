BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra,’ mega rally in city

March 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With Assembly polls round the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a massive ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ in N.R., Chamaraja and Chamundeshwari segments of the city on Sunday.

Prior to the Yatra in N.R. Constituency, senior BJP leader and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and other BJP leaders had breakfast with Pourakarmikas organised by BJP leader Subramani near Huliyamma temple in Gayathripuram.

Later, the Yatra began with Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at FTS Circle on Mysuru-Bengaluru road. The Yatra passed through Shivaji road in N.R. Mohalla, Kesare, Rajendranagar Main road, Rajendranagar bus stand, Kurimandi, R.S. Naidunagar bus stand and a few other roads in the Constituency, before reaching the Circle near Shani Devara temple, where MPs Pratap Simha and B.Y. Raghavendra inaugurated the N.R. BJP Office.

The Yatra resumed and passed through Rajendranagar bus stand, Kurimandi and R.S. Naidunagar bus stand and other thoroughfares. BJP leaders who addressed crowds enroute the Yatra, explained the BJP Government’s achievements and appealed the electorate to vote for the party in order to carry forward PM Modi’s vision and mission for the country’s growth and prosperity.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, leaders Raghu Kautilya, Giriraj, B.P. Manjunath, Bhanuprakash and others were present.

Chamundeshwari Constituency

After the conclusion of the Yatra in N.R. Assembly segment, the Yatra reached Chamundeshwari Assembly segment in the noon, which was received at Nanneshwara temple at Hinkal on Hunsur road, where MP B.Y. Raghavendra offered special prayers to the deity.

Later, the rally resumed with a road show on Hunsur road. MPs Pratap Simha and Raghavendra addressed a huge public gathering at the Hinkal Ring Road junction, during which he said that the BJP was sure to retain power as the party had effectively implemented various welfare and development programmes targeting all sections of the society. They also highlighted key projects that the BJP Government had executed in Chamundeshwari Constituency.

State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, City President T.S. Srivatsa, leaders N. Arunkumar Gowda, Shivakumar and others were present.

Mega rally at Maharaja’s College Grounds

Marking its ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ in the city, the BJP held a mega rally (Chamaraja and K.R. Assembly segments) at Maharaja’s College Grounds yesterday.

Addressing the rally, BJP election in-charge of Karnataka K. Annamalai said that the three guarantee cards being distributed by the Congress are a bundle of lies.

He pointed out that the implementation of guarantee cards is impossible which has been proved in Tamil Nadu where the DMK-Congress Government had failed miserably in implementing them.

Maintaining that the Rs.2,000 monetary assistance to every family promised by the Congress costs the Government Rs.4,000 crore a month, Annamalai wondered from where the Congress would bring such a huge amount of money.

Chiding that the Congress is a party which advocates that Family first, Nation next, Annamalai, who is also a former IPS Officer of Karnataka cadre, lashed out at Opposition leader Siddharamaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar for levelling corruption charges against the BJP, while the Congress itself is mired in corruption with many of its leaders going to jail or under the lens of investigating agencies.

Lauding the achievements of senior party leaders B.S. Yediyurappa, K.S. Eshwarappa and others, Annamalai said that the people of the country have decided to make the country free of Congress (Congress Mukt Bharat).

Maintaining that the Centre has reached out various schemes to the country’s 135 crore population since 2014, when PM Narendra Modi was voted to power, he accused the Congress of appeasing the minorities just for vote bank.

He appealed the people to be wary of the Congress party’s designs and to vote for the BJP in the ensuing Assembly polls.

Senior BJP leader and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, in his address, called upon the people to reject the Congress which was dividing the country. Thanking the electorate of Chamundeshwari Constituency for having defeated Siddharamaiah in the 2018 Assembly polls, Eshwarappa accused the Congress of coming in support of anti-nationals who are out to destroy the country.

Maintaining that the Congress was making baseless allegations against the BJP, he said that the Congress has resorted to caste politics with Siddharamaiah wanting to become the CM with Kuruba community support and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar trying to gain the support of Vokkaligas which he belongs to.

Stating that the Congress and JD(S) were getting nervous with the visits of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Eshwarappa said that the BJP has launched ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ from four places in the State.

Asserting that the BJP would win with 150 seats, he appealed the people to reject the Congress, which had always stood by votaries of divisive politics.

State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A.Ramdas, MP Pratap Simha, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MPVL Chairman Raghu Kautilya, ZAK Chairman M. Shivakumar, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, leaders M.V. Ravishankar, Vadivelu, Dheerendra Shah, Dattatri, B.P. Manjunath, Hemanth Kumar Gowda, Devaraj, Kiran Gowda, Jayaprakash, M.V. Ramprasad, Somasundar and others were present.