Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan will win by over 30,000 votes: Eshwarappa

March 6, 2023

Nanjangud: Senior BJP leader and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has predicted that sitting Nanjangud BJP MLA B. Harshavardhan would win by over 30,000 votes in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting Srikanteshwara temple in the town on Friday, Eshwarappa, who earlier took part in the BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra’ in the temple town, said that Harshavardhan had won by 12,000 votes in the 2018 Assembly polls. But this time he (Harshavardhan) would surely win by a far more bigger margin (over 30,000 votes), he maintained.

Asserting that the BJP’s Yatra is getting tremendous response everywhere, Eshwarappa claimed that the BJP will retain power by bagging 150 seats. Noting that the BJP is focusing on seats in old Mysuru region, where the party ‘s base is weak, the senior leader expressed hope that the BJP would also win Hanur and Chamarajanagar, which the party had lost by less than 3,000 votes last time.

MLA Harshavardhan, who also spoke, highlighted his achievements as an MLA for the past five years under the leadership of B.S. Yediyurappa and Bommai.

MLAs N. Mahesh and C.S. Niranjankumar, KSTDC Chairman K.P. Siddalingaswamy, Karnataka Compost Development Corporation Chairman S. Mahadevaiah, party leaders N.R. Krishnappa Gowda, Suresh Babu, Subbanna, S. Mahadevaswamy, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar, Taluk President P. Mahesh and others were present.

