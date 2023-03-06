50 percent rebate on traffic fines: Rs. 51.65 lakh collected in two days
Mysore/Mysuru: As the State Government has extended the 50 percent rebate on traffic fines for 15 more days from Mar. 4, traffic rule offenders have paid a total of Rs. 21,63,900 on day one (Mar. 4) and a total of 14,630 cases have been closed. On the second day yesterday (Sunday), a total of Rs. 11,61,000 fine has been collected from 10,526 cases and in two days a total of Rs. 51,65,950 has been collected from traffic rule violators, according to ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa.

As it is anticipated that more people would be paying their fines from Monday, facilities have been made for them to pay the fines, the ACP said.

