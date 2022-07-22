Bad roads deter tourists from visiting KRS reservoir

July 22, 2022

CM releases Rs. 9.4 crore for road repair works

Srirangapatna: Tourists are shying away from visiting the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam due to bad roads. Not one approach road to the Dam is in good shape. Officials from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) told Star of Mysore that the bad roads are a deterrent for tourists visiting the KRS.

Roads surrounding Srirangapatna, especially the Paschimavahini-Kannur Highway (Pump House Road), Ganjam Road and Srirangapatna-Jewargi Road are ridden with deep potholes and any careless move will land a vehicle in a slush-filled ditch.

The commute on the road, especially for regular travellers who have to reach their places of work, is nightmarish. Even the buses move in a cautious manner here lest any damage is caused to the heavy vehicle parts.

Realising the condition of the roads, Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah appealed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to release funds for road repairs. The CM, who came to offer Bagina to KRS Dam recently, released Rs. 9.4 crore for road repairs.

“The road from Srirangapatna to KRS was in a bad shape. When I submitted a representation to the Chief Minister, he immediately approved Rs. 9.4 crore for road improvement works,” Srikantaiah told reporters.