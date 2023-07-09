Dasara High Powered Committee meeting at the end of this month: District Minister

July 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has directed the authorities for starting Dasara preparations and that the Dasara High Powered Committee meeting will be held at the end of this month.

Speaking to presspersons ahead of taking part in the Mysuru Graduates Co-operative Bank Centenary celebrations here this morning, Dr. Mahadevappa, replying to a question on whether Mahisha Dasara celebrations will be allowed this year, said that the Constitution has given religious freedom and as such, that freedom cannot be curtailed. He maintained that it is left to the belief of the people to celebrate Mahisha Dasara.

Commenting on JD(S) leader and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy’s threat of releasing pen-drive on corruption charges against Congress Ministers, Dr. Mahadevappa said that Kumaraswamy must make charges only with supporting documents in hand and not simply fire in the air, just to scare the Government.

Referring to reservation hike, the Minister said the reservation cap must not exceed 50 percent. Reservation must be provided to all needy castes and communities only within the purview of the Constitution, he added.

Asserting that the Congress Government is on the path of fulfilling all poll promises, Dr. Mahadevappa said all the five pre-poll guarantees will be implemented for which necessary allocations have been made in the Budget by the CM. The registration for ‘Yuva Nidhi’ (monthly allowance for unemployed graduates and diploma holders) will begin soon, he added.