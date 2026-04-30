Palace Sound & Light Show to get a high-tech 3D upgrade

April 30, 2026

Detailed Project Report estimated at Rs. 13 crore prepared; tenders soon

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Palace Board is set to introduce an advanced 3D-mapping Sound & Light Show at the iconic Mysore Palace, drawing inspiration from the popular spectacle at Golkonda Fort in Hyderabad. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) estimated at Rs. 13 crore has already been prepared for the project.

While the present Palace structure is just over a century old, the legacy of the Wadiyar dynasty spans more than four centuries.

To bring this history to life, a Sound & Light Show was introduced in 2017, tracing the dynasty’s journey from the Wooden Palace, destroyed by fire, to the present-day Palace through narration and lighting effects.

As dusk descends, the Palace façade turns into a vibrant visual canvas, with lights and narration recreating key moments from Mysuru’s royal past, its cultural richness, and global legacy. The show has remained a major draw for visitors, though the technology is now seen as outdated.

Chief Secretary meeting

At a recent meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, who also heads the Mysore Palace Board, it was decided to upgrade the show using modern projection technology.

The meeting was attended by DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Palace Board’s Executive Officer, and Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya. The proposal to modernise the show was approved after detailed discussions.

The upgraded version will feature high-resolution projectors, laser lighting and moving-head fixtures, enabling an immersive 3D mapping experience with the latest technology.

As part of the process, the Board had invited tenders to prepare the DPR. A single company submitted a proposal, which has now been forwarded to the Public Works Department (PWD) for scrutiny.

The PWD will verify the Schedule of Rates (SR) cited in the DPR and assess whether the costs of projectors and other equipment align with prevailing market rates.

Once the report is submitted, the Palace Board will review it and constitute a committee to validate the pricing before initiating the tender process. After the tender is finalised, the selected contractor will be given three months to install the new sound-and-light system.

Revamped show set to offer an immersive experience

The upgraded sound-and-light spectacle will be unveiled during the 2026 Mysuru Dasara. Designed to offer a more immersive experience, the revamped show will bring alive the 400-year legacy of the Wadiyar dynasty through advanced 3D mapping projections.

Unlike the current system, it will use high-resolution projectors, laser beams and moving-head fixtures to recreate the grandeur of Mysuru’s past, tracing the dynasty’s origins and its cultural and architectural milestones.

The upgraded spectacle is expected to rival some of the country’s best-known Sound & Light Shows, including those at Golconda Fort, Agra Fort, Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Gujarat and the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The upgraded, high-tech Sound & Light Show will be capable of accommodating over 2,000 spectators each evening and is expected to be far more engaging than the earlier version. The Board will also consult members of the Royal Family, including Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, to ensure the project is implemented with their concurrence and support. Technical aspects, including the number of projectors to be used, will be finalised before tenders are invited. Once the tender process is completed, the selected contractor will be given three months to install the system. —T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director, Mysore Palace Board

The Palace Board has forwarded the DPR to the Public Works Department (PWD) for expert evaluation. Consultations will be held with specialist Electrical Engineers to verify its accuracy. We will closely examine whether the prices quoted for projectors and other imported equipment are realistic. As several of the required projectors have to be sourced from abroad, a precise cost assessment is essential. — V. Mahadevaswamy, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD