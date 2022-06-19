IDY with PM: Final yoga rehearsal held at Palace

June 19, 2022

Home Minister inspects venues and routes

Mysuru/Mysore: Mysuru city is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 and the Mysore Palace this morning was witness to the final grand rehearsal for the D-Day.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who arrived in city last evening, today inspected the venues and routes the Prime Minister would be traversing through during his stay in city on June 20 and 21.

The Home Minister, along with District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra and C.S. Niranjan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, District AYUSH Officer Dr. Seethalakshmi and others, took part in the grand rehearsal of the IDY.

The rehearsal began with Dr. P.N. Ganesh Kumar’s shankanada followed by ‘Omkara,’ prayer and yoga demo.

With flautist Srinidhi Kitti’s background music, over 12,000 yoga enthusiasts performed yoga under the guidance of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga Director Ishwar Basavaraddi with instructions in both Kannada and Hindi.

The 45-minute yoga demo started with chalana kriya (warm-up), followed by asanas like Tadasana, Vrikshasana, Padahastasana, Ardha Halasana, etc., Kapalbhati, Nadi Shodana Pranayama, Sheetali Pranayama, Bhramari Pranayama, Dhyana, Sankalpa and concluded with Shanti Mantra as mentioned in the common yoga protocol.

Speaking to media, MP Pratap Simha said that a total of 15,000 yoga enthusiasts including 12,000 public and 3,000 people from the list sent by industries and offices have registered to perform yoga at the Palace along with the PM.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, District Minister S.T. Somashekar and Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar will enter the Palace from Jayamarthanda Gate, other VIPs and people’s representatives will enter the venue from Karikal Thotti Gate.

Mysore Royal Family members Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will join the PM and other dignitaries on stage. Separate blocks have been created for other VIPs and people’s representatives. Who will occupy which place in the Palace premises on the IDY event, will be finalised by Morarji Desai Institute of Yoga Director by this evening.

After the yoga demonstration, the PM will visit Exhibition Grounds by walk and return to Palace and have breakfast with Wadiyars at their royal residence, the MP briefed on the PM’s itinerary at the Palace.

District Minister Somashekar, who too spoke on the occasion, said that official yoga rehearsals were earlier held on June 5 and June 12 and today’s rehearsal was the final one. A total of 51 separate categories will perform yoga at the IDY event, he said adding that all formalities have been completed for the main event and if rains do not interrupt, it will be successful.

Confirming that there will be no more rehearsal and today’s was the final one, the Minister said that there will be four entry points at the Palace, while two entry gates are for guests, VIPs and people’s reps, North and South gates are for yoga enthusiasts.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who too spoke, said that in view of PM’s visit, law and order situation has been reviewed and necessary security arrangements have been made with all senior officers coming together.

Police have been drawn from different places and KSRP personnel too have been deployed in large numbers to make sure that there are no loopholes in the PM’s security. Also, LED screens have been installed at a few points in the Palace premises so that everyone can have a clear view of the stage.

At the rehearsals today, announcement was being made for the registered yoga enthusiasts to gather at the venue before 5.30 am on June 21. Yoga Federation of Mysore Chairman D. Srihari and office-bearers too were present at the final rehearsal.