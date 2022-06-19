­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­PM visit: Vehicle parking & guidelines

June 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in city on a two-day visit tomorrow (June 20) to take part in various events, City Police have identified parking places for two and four-wheelers and for buses on June 20. Cops have also issued guidelines to be followed by the public participating in the event at Maharaja’s College Grounds on June 20 and at Palace on June 21.

Parking for buses & routes

J.K. Grounds (for buses coming from Mandya side): Buses have to move on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road-Kempegowda Circle-Link Road Junction-T.N. Narasimhamurthy Circle (LIC Circle or the Millennium Circle)- Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) – Subhas Chandra Bose Circle (Old RMC Circle) and Putta Gopalakrishna Shetty Circle to reach J.K. Grounds. (Parking for 233 buses).

Village Hostel Grounds (for buses from Hassan and Hunsur side): Buses have to move on Mysuru-Hunsur Road- Hootagalli Junction-Hinkal Junction-Y.N.S. Junction- Venkataramanaiah Road- take a right turn- Open Air Theatre Road and Thippeswamy Circle to reach Village Hostel Grounds. (Parking for 41 buses).

Mysore University (for buses from Periyapatna side): Buses have to move on Mysuru-Hunsur Road- Hootagalli Junction-Hinkal Junction-Y.N.S. Junction-Chaduranga Junction and SJCE Road to reach Mysore University parking lot. (for 39 buses).

For buses from K.R. Nagar side: Buses have to move on Mysuru-Hunsur Road- Hootagalli Junction-Hinkal Junction- Venkataramanaiah Road- take a right turn-Open Air Theatre Road and pass through Mysore University Senate Bhavan Gate to reach University parking lot. (41 buses).

NSS Office Grounds and Somani B.Ed College Grounds (for buses from Nanjangud and Chamarajanagar): Buses have to move on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road- APJ Abdul Kalam Circle- take a left turn- pass through the Ring Road- KEB Junction-Bogadi Ring Road Junction-take a right turn-proceed on Bogadi Road-Shankar Nag Circle- take a right turn- proceed on Bisilu Temple Road and pass through Sahukar Chennaiah Road to reach NSS Office and Somani B.Ed College parking lot. (for 90 buses from Nanjangud side and 130 buses from Chamarajanagar side).

Mahabodhi Hostel Grounds (for buses from H.D. Kote): Buses have to move on Manandawadi Road-Srirampura Junction-take a left turn-proceed on the Ring Road-Bogadi Ring Road Junction-take a right turn-proceed on V.M.D. Junction to reach Mahabodhi Hostel Grounds. (Parking for 39 buses).

Scouts and Guides Grounds (for buses from T. Narasipur and local buses): Buses have to move on T. Narasipur Road- pass through Ring Road-Kempegowda Circle, Link Road Junction-T.N. Narasimhamurthy Circle-Abul Kalam Circle- Subhas Chandra Bose Circle – Putta Gopalakrishna Shetty Circle-Dasappa Circle, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole)-Hunsur Road, take a left turn near DC Office Arch Gate to reach Scouts and Guides Grounds. (for 72 buses from T. N. Pur and 54 local buses).

Two & four-wheeler parking

At Yuvaraja’s College Grounds, Maharaja’s Junior College Grounds, Maharani’s College Grounds, Ursu Boarding School Grounds, Fire Brigade Grounds, Mahabodhi Hostel Grounds and Scouts and Guides Grounds.

Do’s and Don’ts for public participating in Maharaja’s Grounds and Palace events

Public should enter only through designated entry points. Must co-operate with security personnel during checking. Enter venues through door frame metal detectors and go to spots allotted.

Do not carry any personal belongings such as water bottles, bags, sharp instruments etc. Pamplets, banners, black cloths/flags, placards, whistles and percussion instruments too banned.

Beedis, cigarettes, gutka, match box, lighters, crackers and such items completely banned.

Public can carry mobile phones but not other electronic gadgets such as camera, video camera, power bank, ear phones etc. Mobile phones should be switched off before entering venues.

After reaching designated venues, public should not move from one block to another. Should not stand, scream or move around unnecessarily and disturb others.

Park vehicles only at designated places identified by Traffic Police. Should not stand in groups on VVIP routes and also not move on the convoy route.