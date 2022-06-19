Security arrangements in place: Home Minister

June 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A total of 161 nations across the globe will be celebrating International Day of Yoga and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the celebrations at Mysuru city which is a matter of pride for us, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

He was addressing a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House in city this morning, after inspecting the venues and routes the Prime Minister would be traversing in city.

Stating that security arrangements are in place, the Home Minister said that the number of personnel deployed for the duty cannot be disclosed due to security reasons.

He also mentioned that security has been heightened following the arrest of suspected terrorist in Bengaluru and ‘Agnipath’ protests.

Reacting on ‘Agnipath’ protests, the Minister said that it was the best project aimed at providing jobs to over 45,000 youths.

Youngsters should have thanked the PM for the project, he said and added that instead of protecting the country’s assets they were burning it.

Explaining about ‘Agnipath,’ the Minister said that the PM’s dream was to provide jobs to over 45,000 youths in the age group of 17-23 years with SSLC and PUC qualification. After four years, 25% of these youths would be directly recruited by Army and the rest would be appointed in the security agencies, Police, Home Guards and Fire Services Departments. Agnipath is one part of the 10 lakh jobs assured by the PM and hence, it should be welcomed by one and all, he added.