Mysore Royal family members invited

June 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With just two days to go for the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at Mysore Palace premises on June 21 where Prime Minister Modi will lead the mass yoga, the Mysuru District Administration this morning officially extended an invitation to the members of the Royal family to take part in the event.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs

L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas, Mayor (In-charge) Sunanda Palanetra, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and other officials called on Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar at their residence in the Palace premises. They also shared information about preparations for the grand event.

Pramoda Devi and Yaduveer are said to have agreed to take part in the grand yoga event and at the same time asked the officials to provide them the schedule on their route of entry and timings.

Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya was also present on the occasion.