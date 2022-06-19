Public entry to Chamundi Hill banned tomorrow

June 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Chamundi Hill on June 20, entry to public has been banned between 12 noon and 9 pm tomorrow.

Entry is banned even through steps to the hilltop. Except for emergency service vehicles, no other public and private vehicles will be allowed to the hill.

Chamundi Hill residents should carry their identity card of hill residence in case of emergency situation during the restricted period.

Only dignitaries on Government duty as per the protocol and emergency service vehicles will be allowed during the said restricted period.

Palace entry restricted

Also, the entry of tourists to the Mysore Palace will be restricted for three days from June 19 morning till June 21 afternoon.

‘Sound & Light’ Show at the Palace too will be temporarily suspended from June 18 till June 22.

However, the Palace will be illuminated on June 20 when PM Modi visits Chamundi Hill between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm, according to T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director of Palace Board.