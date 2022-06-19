Public entry to Chamundi Hill banned tomorrow
News

Public entry to Chamundi Hill banned tomorrow

June 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Chamundi Hill on June 20, entry to public has been banned between 12 noon and 9 pm tomorrow.

 Entry is banned even through steps to the hilltop.  Except for emergency service vehicles, no other public and private vehicles will be allowed to the hill.

Chamundi Hill residents should carry their identity card of hill residence in case of emergency situation during the restricted period.

Only dignitaries on Government duty as per the protocol and emergency service vehicles will be allowed during the said restricted period.

Palace entry restricted

Also, the entry of tourists to the Mysore Palace will be restricted for three days from June 19 morning till June 21 afternoon.

‘Sound & Light’ Show at the Palace too will be temporarily suspended from June 18 till June 22.

However, the Palace will be illuminated on June 20 when PM Modi visits Chamundi Hill between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm, according to T.S. Subramanya, Deputy Director of Palace Board.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching