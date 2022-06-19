II PUC results: Sooryarangan and Karthik Moudgalya top district

June 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Two boys from city have topped in Science stream while a girl student has come top in Commerce stream in II PUC examinations in Mysuru district, the results of which was announced yesterday.

Jayalakshmipuram’s SBRR Mahajana PU College student H.P. Sooryarangan and Kuvempunagar’s Adichunchanagiri PU College student S.V. Karthik Moudgalya came toppers in Science stream, while S. Varshini, a student of Navkis College on Bannur Road in the city topped in Commerce stream.

Sooryarangan and Karthik scored 594 out of 600 in Science followed by C. Mayura Aditya of VVSGJ PU College who scored 593.

In Commerce, S. Varshini topscored with 594 marks followed by S.P. Inchara (593) of St. Joseph’s College in Jayalakshmipuram and K.N. Bhoomika (590) of MMK&SDM PU College, Krishnamurthypuram.

In Arts, Nida Tarnum of Good Shepherd PU College in Lashkar Mohalla became the topper in the district securing 581 marks, followed by R. Reesha of Marimallappa PU College with 579 marks and S.K. Keerthana, also of Marimallappa, with 578.

Sooryarangan scored centums in Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Computer Science and Kannada and 94 in English, totalling 594/600. He is the son of H.J. Prasanna and A.S. Lalitha couple of Paduvarahalli (Vinayakanagar). Karthik Moudgalya, who also scored 594, is the son of S.R. Venkatesh and B.A. Roopa.

Mysuru district, which recorded a pass percentage of 64.45 slipped to 17th position this time from the 14th position it held last year, when it recorded a better pass percentage of 67.98.

As several times in the past, girls overshone boys by recording a higher pass percentage in the district.

MLA’s wife passes in first class

Interestingly, Anitha Mahesh, wife of K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh, was one among those who passed the II PU this time. Anitha passed out in first class in Arts stream, scoring 98 in Kannada, 70 each in English, History and Sociology, 56 in Economics and 55 in Political Science, totalling 419/600 marks. She had appeared for the exam as a private candidate. Stating that she had passed SSLC in 1993 and could not pursue studies then, Anitha said now after a gap of 28 years, she has passed PU in first class, for which she was happy.

Maintaining that hardly anyone knew that she was the wife of MLA S.R. Mahesh, she said that she has already passed a course in Hindi and wants to take up a Degree course at KSOU.

Anitha has two sons — Dr. Dhanush, an MBBS graduate now pursuing MS at a Medical College in Bengaluru and Jayanth, doing business in Mysuru.