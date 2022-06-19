City students excel

June 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Several city students from different colleges have excelled in the second PU exam.

Sadvidya College students M.S. Pranitha and Faizal Rahat, both have scored 592/600 in Science stream while V. Disha of the college has secured 587/600 marks in Commerce stream, scoring centum in Accountancy, Statistics and Basic Maths.

N.R. Preksha of Vijaya Vittala PU College has secured 592/600 in Science stream with centum in all Science subjects and 92 in English language.

B. Sushmitha of MMK&SDM Pre-University College secured 591/600 marks in Science stream, scoring centum in Chemistry, Maths and Biology. She is a resident of D. Salundi village in the taluk.

Three students of Marimallappa PU College have made a significant achievement in the exam.

While Aparna Acharya top scored with 589 marks in Science stream, T.S. Sinchana came topper in Commerce stream with 589 and R. Reesha, the topper in Arts stream with 579 marks.

In all, 253 of the 981 students from the three streams of Marimallappa College, who had appeared for the second PUC examination, have passed out with distinction (more than 85 percent marks).

D.S. Jeevitha of Sadvidya Composite Pre-University College has secured 584/600 marks in Science Stream with centum in Mathemtics.