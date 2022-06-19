Mysurean among two killed as car crashes into milk tanker
June 19, 2022

Hunsur: A Software Engineer from Mysuru was among two killed when their car crashed into a milk tanker near Rangayyanakoppal Gate on Mysuru-Hunsur Highway yesterday evening.

Based on the documents found in the car, the deceased have been identified as Jeevitha (24), a Software Engineer, daughter of Chandrashekar Murthy of Alanahalli in Mysuru and her friend Prateeksha (24), daughter of Prasanna and a resident of K.P. Agrahara in Bengaluru, according to Police.

Following weekend holidays, Jeevitha and Prateeksha were proceeding in their car towards Hunsur side and when the car neared Rangayyanakoppal Gate on Mysuru-Hunsur Highway, one of the front tyres of the car got punctured following which the car went out of control and rammed into the milk tanker which was coming from Hunsur side.

Due to the impact, both the girls were killed on the spot and the front portion of the car has been badly damaged.

Bilikere Police, who rushed to the spot, removed both the bodies from the mangled car, shifted the bodies to MMC&RI mortuary in Mysuru, besides registering a case.

