Mysore Varsity gives nod for renewal of accreditation of 214 degree colleges
News

Mysore Varsity gives nod for renewal of accreditation of 214 degree colleges

June 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: After much debate, the Academic Council of University of Mysore (UoM) on Saturday gave its nod for the renewal of accreditation (2022-23) of 214 First Grade Colleges, including 37 B.Ed Colleges in Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts, which come under the University’s jurisdiction.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, who presided over the meeting in Manasagangothri campus yesterday, said the renewal of accreditation is subject to approval of the Government and the colleges will be informed about the decision.

Pointing out that the Local Inspection Committee (LIC) constituted by the College Development Council (CDC) that comprised of Professors, Deans, Syndicate members and others, will be uploaded to the Government’s Software after getting the Syndicate nod, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that the meeting  also approved the University’s decision to permit the start of four new Degree Colleges for 2022-23. Among the colleges in Mysuru district recommended for the renewal of accreditation, 23 are Government colleges, 8 are aided colleges and 46 are private colleges. Also, the renewal of accreditation for one Hotel Management college, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) and JSS College of Speech and Hearing, has been recommended, he added.

Likewise, the meeting gave its nod for the renewal of accreditation for 8 Government colleges, 4 aided colleges and 5 unaided colleges in Chamarajanagar districts, 11 Government, 6 aided and 15 unaided colleges in Mandya and 20 Government, 2 Government Home Science colleges, 5 aided and 15 unaided colleges in Hassan district. This apart, the Council okayed the start of four new colleges — 3 in Mysuru and 1 in Hassan district — which had sought permission for starting B.Com, BCA and BBA courses.

READ ALSO  Music will bring peace to mind: UoM VC Prof. Hemantha Kumar

UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa announced the names of new Academic Council members, student representatives and the newly appointed Deans.

MLAs L. Nagendra and C.S. Niranjan Kumar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, CDC-Mysuru Chairman Prof. Loknath & Finance Officer Sangeetha Gajanana Bhat attended the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Recent Comments
CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching