Mysore Varsity gives nod for renewal of accreditation of 214 degree colleges

June 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: After much debate, the Academic Council of University of Mysore (UoM) on Saturday gave its nod for the renewal of accreditation (2022-23) of 214 First Grade Colleges, including 37 B.Ed Colleges in Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts, which come under the University’s jurisdiction.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, who presided over the meeting in Manasagangothri campus yesterday, said the renewal of accreditation is subject to approval of the Government and the colleges will be informed about the decision.

Pointing out that the Local Inspection Committee (LIC) constituted by the College Development Council (CDC) that comprised of Professors, Deans, Syndicate members and others, will be uploaded to the Government’s Software after getting the Syndicate nod, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that the meeting also approved the University’s decision to permit the start of four new Degree Colleges for 2022-23. Among the colleges in Mysuru district recommended for the renewal of accreditation, 23 are Government colleges, 8 are aided colleges and 46 are private colleges. Also, the renewal of accreditation for one Hotel Management college, All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) and JSS College of Speech and Hearing, has been recommended, he added.

Likewise, the meeting gave its nod for the renewal of accreditation for 8 Government colleges, 4 aided colleges and 5 unaided colleges in Chamarajanagar districts, 11 Government, 6 aided and 15 unaided colleges in Mandya and 20 Government, 2 Government Home Science colleges, 5 aided and 15 unaided colleges in Hassan district. This apart, the Council okayed the start of four new colleges — 3 in Mysuru and 1 in Hassan district — which had sought permission for starting B.Com, BCA and BBA courses.

UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa announced the names of new Academic Council members, student representatives and the newly appointed Deans.

MLAs L. Nagendra and C.S. Niranjan Kumar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, CDC-Mysuru Chairman Prof. Loknath & Finance Officer Sangeetha Gajanana Bhat attended the meeting.