MLC appeals for evaluation of PUC answer scripts at four divisions

April 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC Marithibbegowda, who represents South Teachers Constituency in the Karnataka Legislative Council, has appealed Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar to order evaluation of Second PUC Science stream answer scripts at four divisions, in order to maintain lockdown regulations.

In a letter to the Minister, Marithibbegowda said that all these years, the evaluation of all subjects of Science stream used to take place at Bengaluru. But now due to COVID-19 lockdown, it is advisable to hold evaluation of answer scripts at four divisions in the State as this would help in maintaining social distancing and facilitate faster evaluation.

Apart from this, the Department will also be able to save precious time and money, he said and urged the Minister to seriously consider his suggestion.

