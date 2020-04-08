MLC appeals for evaluation of PUC answer scripts at four divisions
News

MLC appeals for evaluation of PUC answer scripts at four divisions

April 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: MLC Marithibbegowda, who represents South Teachers Constituency in the  Karnataka Legislative Council, has appealed Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar to order evaluation of Second PUC Science stream answer scripts at four divisions, in order to maintain lockdown regulations.

In a letter to the Minister, Marithibbegowda said that all these years, the evaluation of all subjects of Science stream used to take place at Bengaluru. But now due to COVID-19 lockdown, it is advisable to hold evaluation of answer scripts at four divisions in the State as this would help in maintaining social distancing and facilitate faster evaluation.

Apart from this, the Department will also be able to save precious time and money, he said and urged the Minister to seriously consider his suggestion. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching