Shab-E-Baraat tomorrow: Community members to offer prayers at homes

April 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the number of Novel Coronavirus infections (COVID-19) rising by the day in the district, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar held a meeting with Muslim religious leaders under the leadership of Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas here yesterday in the backdrop of Shab-E-Baraat festival on Apr. 9.

During the meeting, the Muslim religious leaders assured the district administration that there will be no gatherings at Masjids and Khabarastan for Shab-E-Baraat festival and Muslim community members and religious leaders will celebrate the festival by offering prayers only at their homes.

They also assured that they will send a message to community members not to visit Masjids during the lockdown period and even if the lockdown extends beyond Apr. 14, to pray only at their homes.

They also told the meeting that Muslim community Halls and Masjids can be used as quarantine facilities if there is paucity of space for quarantining Muslim community members from other States who are stuck in Mysuru.

They said that the Police department and the Health department could utilise the services of volunteers from Muslim community in case of need in areas where the community population is more and the list of such volunteers will be submitted soon.

Additional DC B.R. Poornima, Siddiqui Madrasa Secretary Chaand Sab, Principal Salman Sab, community leader Tajuddin, Adam Khan Masjid Secretary Noorullah, Shariff Furniture proprietor Shariff, Maulana Zakaullah and other religious leaders attended at the meeting.

