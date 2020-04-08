Police file criminal case against fake journalist in city
April 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mandi Police have registered a case against a man who was moving around in city during lockdown by posing himself as a journalist.

On Apr. 6 at about 6.30 pm, Mandi Police Inspector V. Narayanaswamy and staff Harish, who were on duty near St. Philomena’s Church Circle, stopped a man riding a bike and began to enquire him during which the man told them that he was Mysuru District Vice-President of International Council of Human Rights, Human Rights India Foundation and Labour Liberal Nav Nirman Sene and Indian Human Rights News Times Media Journalist and also showed the Cops his Identity Card (ID) which mentioned his name as Irfan Pasha.

When the Cops began to question him further, the man failed to give convincing reply to the Police personnel, left his ID card behind and sped away on his bike.

Police said that though they (Police) followed him, the man escaped and added that the bike’s registration number was not clear on the front and rear registration number plates of the bike, following which Mandi Police have booked against him under IPC Sections 188, 269, 420 and 419.

