Jain Yuva Sanghatan celebrates Mahaveer Jayanti by distributing grocery to needy

April 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The members of city’s Sri Sthankvasi Jain Yuva Sanghtan celebrated Mahaveer Jayanti by distributing grocery kits to the needy across the city on Monday.

The first phase of the programme was launched by MLA S.A. Ramdas at CITB Choultry in Siddarthanagar. The MLA expressed his gratitude to the volunteers serving at this crucial time.

Each kit, containing daily essential items including rice, wheat flour, dal, edible oil, sugar, coffee powder, tea powder, pickle, rasam powder, sambar powder, turmeric powder etc., was distributed on the occasion. 

More than 1,500 kits containing rations would be distributed to the needy in the coming days. 

President of Sri Sthanakvasi Jain Yuva Sanghatan Rajan Baghmar welcomed. Secretary Subhash Dhoka, President of Sri S.S. Jain Dharmik Sangh Budhmal Baghmar, JITO Mysuru Chief Secretary Deepak Bohra, Mysore Pinjrapole Society President Umedraj Singhavi, Yuva Sanghatan Past President Umesh Kothari, Vice-President Manohar Sankhla, Secretary Rakesh Bantia, Joint Secretary Rajendra Desarla, Treasurer Kiran Salecha, Committee Members Navratan Darla, Sunil Patva, Umed Ranka, Mahaveer Khabiya, Ramesh Kothari, Corporator Roopa, District Judge Virupakasha, DCP Dr. Prakash Gowda, MCC Assistant Commissioner H.R. Muralidhar,  Junior Engineer Deepak, Social Worker B.S. Prakash, Inspector Srikanth and others were present.

