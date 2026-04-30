Mysuru has become hotspot for crime and mafia: Raghu Kautilya

April 30, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that Mysuru, known as the Cultural Capital of the State has turned into a hotspot for crime and mafia, State BJP OBC Morcha President Raghu R. Kautilya said that the Police must take action against SDJ Gold Company for cheating people in the name of getting pledged gold released.

Addressing a press meet here this morning, Raghu Kautilya claimed that the promise of getting pledged gold released is indeed a mafia run by underworld operator Chinnathambi.

Maintaining that thousands of people have been cheated in the name of getting pledged gold released, he urged the Police to immediately launch a crackdown on the mafia and thus save the gullible people of further hardship.

“We will lodge a complaint with the State DG-IGP Dr. M.A. Saleem if the local Police do not act against this mafia. Apart from SDJ company, there are many other gold companies which are cheating people. We will also write to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking a probe into the operations of this mafia. The Police must setup special counters for receiving complaints on cheating in the name of releasing pledged gold, by offering higher market price for gold. These gold companies are fooling the gullible public by issuing false and misleading advertisements in newspapers,” he pointed out.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, who also addressed the press meet, said that cheating is taking place with an offer of a higher market price for pledged gold.

Police should take note of advertisements issued by gold companies regarding this, he said adding that the Home Minister should take serious note of the matter and order a Statewide Police probe into such cheating, which has turned out into a daylight robbery. BJP Spokesperson Mahesh Raje Urs was present.