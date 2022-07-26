Government nominates Heads to 21 Boards and Corporations

July 26, 2022

Mysuru/Bengaluru: With just about nine months away for the Assembly polls, the Government on Monday named new Heads to 21 Boards and Corporations across the State.

The Government, ahead of the reshuffle, had recalled the nominations to several Boards and Corporations, including those in Mysuru, earlier this month.

According to the list, Raghu R. Kautilya has been appointed as Chairman of Mysuru Paints and Varnish Limited (formerly Mysore Lac and Paints-MyLAC), which was previously headed by another BJP leader N.V. Phaneesh. Raghu Kautilya had served as Chairman of D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation until he quit the post late last year to contest the MLC polls from the twin-member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Local Bodies Constituency held in December last, which he lost.

In other appointments, senior BJP leader from K.R. Nagar M.K. Srinivas (Mirle Srinivas Gowda) has been appointed as Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), which post was earlier held by Mysuru BJP leader Hemanth Kumar Gowda. Srinivas is a resident of Kanakanagar in K.R. Nagar taluk.

Former MCC Corporator M. Shivakumar, also a former City BJP President, has been named as the new Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK), which post was earlier held by L.R. Mahadevaswamy. Shivakumar is a resident of Nimishamba Layout in Kuvempunagar.

Senior BJP leader from Chamarajanagar G. Nijagunaraju has been appointed as Chairman of CADA (Command Area Development Authority – Cauvery), in place of Shivalingaiah. The CADA (Cauvery) office is located on Sayyaji Rao Road in Mysuru.

Kodagu BJP leader Napanda Ravi Kalappa has been appointed as Chairman of Karnataka Biodiversity Board based in Bengaluru.