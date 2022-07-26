Ashada month devotee rush: Chamundi Hill Temple records Rs. 2.33 crore Hundi collection

July 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chamundi Hill Temple, which opened to devotees after a two-year break due to COVID pandemic, has reported a record Hundi (offerings box) collection of Rs. 2.33 crore during Ashada month.

The collection include Rs. 2,29,93,719 in the form of currency notes and Rs. 3,57,531 in the form of coins. Also, 270 gram of gold jewellery and 1 kg of silver jewellery were found in the offerings box. Besides, banned currency of over Rs. 1 lakh which included Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes too were found.

The counting of Hundis of Chamundeshwari Temple was taken up yesterday, with over 250 personnel, including the staff of Karnataka Gramin Bank (earlier Kaveri Grameena Bank), taking part in the counting.

Chamundi Hill Temple Executive Officer C.G. Krishna said that apart from Hundi collection, the temple has recorded gate collection of Rs. 1,03,69,270 through sale of special entry tickets during Ashada month, which saw lakhs of devotees from across the State and neighbouring States thronging the temple during the four Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti that took place on July 20.

The temple in the past had recorded a collection of Rs. 1.59 crore, which was the highest till now. But now, a new record has been set with the Hundi collection crossing Rs. 2 crore for first time during Ashada month, he said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Chamundeshwari Hill Temple, despite its record earnings, lost a revenue to the tune of Rs. 50 lakh as the number of devotees fell short of the expectations. The authorities had expected a large number of devotees this year as the temple was opened for them after a gap of two years. The shortfall in expected earnings is also attributed to the distribution of a high number of VIP passes.