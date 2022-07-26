Polishing PDS rice and selling for higher price: Large quantity of ration rice seized from Mill near Mandya

July 26, 2022

Mandya Rural Police register case against five persons

Mandya: The Food and Civil Supplies Department officials, who raided a rice mill on July 21, have seized 635 quintal of Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) rice worth Rs. 16.60 lakh and have also seized the rice mill.

Based on the information provided by a news channel, a team of officials, comprising Food Inspector Pavithra, Tahsildar and other officials, raided Balaji Rice Mill at Halasagere village on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway in the taluk on July 21.

After conducting a detailed inspection for two days, the officials seized 635 quintal rice and a truck (TN-29-BC-6113), which was parked in front of the rice mill. As one Sumanth, who was running the rice mill, had switched off his mobile phone when contacted, the officials have seized the rice mill. “PDS rice was being polished at the rice mill and was being sold after being packed under the names of various brands,” officials said.

While 40 quintal rice bags under the brand name ‘Taj Mahal’ was found in the truck, 65 quintal rice bags of the same brand name was found inside the rice mill. 43 quintal rice was found in other part of the rice mill.

The officials during the raid found three bunkers in the rice mill which was being used to hide PDS rice bags. 124 quintal rice bags were found in these bunkers. In all, 365 quintal rice worth Rs. 16,60,750 was found in the rice mill. When the officials inspected the rice mill completely, they found no traces of paddy hulling but found traces of rice being polished at the rice mill.

The rice mill belonged to late Bettegowda, but one Sumanth was running the mill at present and Basha of Gangavathi in Koppal district was employed as the Supervisor of the mill, which came to be known during enquiry by the officials.

Officials said that large quantity of PDS rice was being purchased illegally, brought to the rice mill where rice grains were polished, repacked under various brand names and was being sold at higher price. They further said that though the job at the rice mill was hulling paddy to separate husk from rice grains, nothing of that sort was taking place at the rice mill. Instead, a racket involving polishing rice grains using hi-tech equipment and packing the polished rice under various brand names to be sold at higher rates was taking place. A small quantity of paddy husk was stored to eyewash officials to show that hulling was taking place at the rice mill, the Food Department officials added.

The Food and Civil Department officials have lodged a complaint against five persons including Sumanth, Rice Mill Supervisor Basha, truck driver and owner at Mandya Rural Police Station.