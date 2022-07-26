Do not chop trees, help them grow: Saalumarada Thimmakka
July 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “Do not chop trees, but help them grow,” said Padmashri Saalumarada Thimmakka. She was speaking after inaugurating Youth Club-2022 activities, organised jointly by the National Youth Organisation and Mysuru Zoo in the Zoo premises on Sunday.

“Everyone will be blessed if the young and the old plant saplings, nurture them and help them grow into big trees. Every individual should plant saplings and nurture them, which will cause good for society,” she said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF- Wildlife) Vijaykumar Gogi said that trees are not just trunks with branches and leaves but it is a world for insects, birds, squirrels and other living organisms which dwell on trees.

Pointing out that these living things need trees for their food and shelter, the PCCF said that just like how human beings feel sad if their homes are destroyed, tree-dwelling living organisms too feel sad and become homeless if trees are chopped down. People should think twice about these living things before axing trees, she added

Stating that trees were like fertiliser factories, Gogi said that instead of using chemical fertilisers, more saplings should be planted as it would help the land in becoming fertile and asked farmers to plant more saplings as they play an important role in keeping the land fertile.

“There is a lot of difference between natural and man-made world. Water that flows from forests is consumed by human beings. Though wild animals use the water, it is still pure. But the water which is used by human beings is not used by any living beings,” the PCCF said.

Continuing, Gogi said that the efforts of the Forest Department have helped in protecting 23 percent of forests. If one develops the habit of planting saplings and nurturing them from childhood, thousands of saplings can be planted, and nurtured and help them grow into big trees just like what Saalumadara Thimmakka did, he added.

Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajith M. Kulkarni said that the Zoo has been organising Youth Club activities for 30 years to create awareness on the importance of biodiversity and related issues. The camp is being held for children between 12 and 18 years every Sunday till Jan.1, 2023.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Tiger and Elephant Project) Jagath Ram, Zoo Authority of Karnataka Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi, Members Gokul Govardhan and Jyothi Rechanna, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) V. Karikalan, Mysuru Territorial DCF Kamala Karikalan and others were present.

