CFTRI honours environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka

March 15, 2020

“Nature blesses everyone who takes care of it”

Mysuru/Mysore: The Women’s Association of CSIR-CFTRI, as part of International Women’s Day celebrations, honoured centenarian environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Salumarada Thimmakka at a programme organised at the CFTRI premises in city recently.

The event was celebrated as a tribute to the conservationist with the staff and the chief guest Thimmakka planting saplings.

Later speaking at the function, Salumarada Thimmakka recalled the travails that she had to face during her epic conservation efforts. “Plant trees and your family will also flourish like the trees,” she said and added that nature blesses everyone who takes care of it.

Dr. KSMS Raghavarao, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, who presided over the function, paid tributes to the women, especially in their roles as mothers and daughters.

Reciting a poem in Telugu, he said: “the greatness of womanhood and the importance of a woman is understood only in a family setting.”

Earlier, Dr. Ushadevi, Secretary, CFTRI Women’s Association (CWA), spoke about the life and achievements of Salumarada Thimmakka.

A cheque for Rs.15,000 from CSIR-CFTRI was handed over to her. Another bounty of Rs.50,000 collected by the staff and students was also given to Thimmakka by Dr. Swaroopa Rani, President, CWA, towards environmental conservation.

Jayalakshmi proposed a vote of thanks. Umesh, adopted son of Salumarada Thimmakka and other members of CWA were present at the event.

