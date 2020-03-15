COVID-19: SP warns rumour-mongers

March 15, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: With the Government promulgating a Law to curb rumour-mongering in the wake of COVID-19, SP C.B. Ryshyanth has warned those spreading fake news of serious action.

Addressing a press meet at this office in Nazarbad this morning, Ryshyanth said that he has come to know that a message asking citizens not to come in contact with Tibetans of Bylakuppe Tibetan Colony who have come from China Border has gone viral from a WhatsApp Group.

But this message is a fake one and no one need to be scared as Tibetans have been living in the Colony for decades.

Asking the people to ignore such fake messages, the SP warned of legal action against those indulging in spreading fake news in order to scare people in the name of Coronavirus.

Noting that it has come to light that a couple of persons from across the district have returned from abroad recently, the SP said that such persons have been quarantined and the people should not be unnecessarily scared about it.

He further said that the organisers of all fairs, shandies and other mass gatherings have been asked to postpone them and added that awareness programmes are being held across the district where people are being educating on certain simple measures to be followed in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

