Ashta Bandhana consecration held at Belagola Srinivasa Kshetra

March 15, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: On the occasion of Varshika Utsava, Ashta Bandhana Mahasamprokshana Puja was performed under the aegis of Orissa Association Mysore at Srinivasa Kshetra, Belagola yesterday. Puja was conducted by Prof. Satyanarayana and team.

Office-bearers and members of Orissa Association Mysore, village heads and other devotees participated in the puja ceremony. The ritual began early in the morning with Vishnusahasranama Parayana by students of Shree Parashara Gurukulam, Belagola. 

Later, Ashta Bandhana Mahasamprokshana Puja was performed by a team of priests headed by Prof. Satyanarayana of Maharaja Sanskrit College, Mysuru. The puja ceremony concluded at noon with Mahamangalarati and Prasada Viniyoga. Danseuse Aditi Gopinath performed Bharatanatyam, which ably reflected Bhakti rasa towards the Godhead on the occasion.

The Srinivasa Temple located at Belagola, Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district, which is believed to be built in the 11th century, is being renovated by Orissa Association Mysore. The Association, under the guidance of its President D.K. Misra, took up the renovation of the nearly thousand-year-old temple in 2006. The temple houses attractive idols of Srinivasa Murthy with Sridevi and Bhudevi, Bhoga Nandishwara and Vedanta Desikar. The temple is being renovated as per the guidelines of the Department of Archaeology, Museum and Heritage.

Vid. Raghavachar of Shree Parashara Gurukulam, Belagola, Association President D.K. Misra, Narayana Hospital Director Dr. Muralidhar, village heads and members of the Association were present at the puja ceremony, which was held in a simple manner amidst the advisory issued by Government following Coronavirus outbreak.

