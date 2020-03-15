Paramour kills woman; buries her in farmhouse: Four arrested, body exhumed

March 15, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The Mysuru District Police have arrested four persons on charges of murdering a woman and burying her dead body.

The arrested are 38-year-old Mahesh, a construction worker from Alagud village in T. Narasipur taluk and currently residing at Kudalur village, Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar, 34-year-old Soma, a labourer and a resident of Akkur Doddi village, T. Narasipur, 58-year-old Chowdaiah, a labourer residing at Hemmige village in T. Narasipur and 50-year-old Mahadeva, a labourer and a resident of Akkur Doddi.

Accused Mahesh and Soma were arrested on Mar.13 and were interrogated. Based on the information provided by the duo, the Police arrested Chowdaiah and Mahadeva on Mar.14.

Addressing the press conference at his office here this morning, Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth said that accused Mahesh had illicit relationship with a woman, identified as Rajamma (42), whom he (Mahesh) had murdered at a farm house in Akkur Doddi village in Talakad Police limits. As Rajamma was missing, a missing complaint was lodged at Hanur Police Station.

Later, SP Ryshyanth, Additional SP (ASP) P.V. Sneha and Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde had formed a Special Police Team comprising T. Narasipur Circle Inspector M.R. Lava, Talakad Sub-Inspector (SI) B. Basavaraju and staff to trace the accused following which the Special Police Team arrested the accused Mahesh and Soma on Mar.13.

During interrogation, Mahesh is said to have told the Police that he had illicit relationship with Rajamma and as she was pestering him to stay with her, he (Mahesh) had killed her and had buried the body with the help of his accomplices and disclosed the names of others involved with him.

Mahesh had told the Police that he took Rajamma to the farm house being looked after by Soma, where he killed her. He had further stated that he along with others went to the farmhouse after 2-3 days and in a bid to destroy the evidence, buried the body of Rajamma with the help of his accomplices.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the Special Police Team arrested Chowdaiah and Mahadeva on Mar.14.

All the accused were taken to the spot of crime and also to the place where they had buried Rajamma for identification and the body of Rajamma was exhumed and post-mortem was conducted. The Police also seized the weapon (iron rod) used for the crime.

The SP said that all the accused were produced before a Court, which remanded Chowdaiah and Mahadeva to judicial custody and handed over Mahesh and Soma to Police custody for further interrogation.

T. Narasipur Circle Inspector M.R. Lava, Talakad SI B. Basavaraju, Probationary SI Hanamantha Uppar, ASIs Ramesh and Puttegowda, Head Constables Satish, Prabhakar, Sathyanarayan, Prakash and Siddaraju, Technical Cell’s Vasanth Kumar, Constables Vinod Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Manjunath, Girish, Dayanand, Shivaswamy, Mahesh, C.N. Ismail, Somanayka and Mahadevu, took part in the nabbing operation.

Mysuru SP Ryshyanth has lauded the efforts of the Police team and has announced a cash prize for the team.

