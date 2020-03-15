Final exams from 7th to 9th standard postponed

March 15, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Following Coronavirus scare, the Department of Public Instruction that had cancelled the final exams from LKG to 6th standard earlier, has now postponed the final exams from 7th to 9th standard till Mar. 31 and the students have been given study holidays.

The new time-table would be announced shortly, according to the notification.

However, the final exams of 10th standard remains unchanged and would be held as announced earlier.

The students are urged to attend their 10th exams as per the earlier time table.

