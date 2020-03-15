Sale of masks, sanitizers at exorbitant prices: Four medical stores fined Rs. 20,000

March 15, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Drug Controllers have imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on four medical stores which were selling masks and sanitizers above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and cases have been registered against the owners of the four medical stores yesterday.

A team of officials, who inspected 20 medical stores in city found four medical stores selling the masks and sanitizers at higher prices following which cases were registered against the owners of four medical stores under Legal Metrology Rules.

Legal Metrology Department Assistant Controller K.M. Mahadevaswamy, Inspector B.S. Sumarani, Assistant Drug Controller S. Nagaraj, Nazia and staff were present during the inspection.

