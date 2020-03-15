Sale of masks, sanitizers at exorbitant prices: Four medical stores fined Rs. 20,000
News

Sale of masks, sanitizers at exorbitant prices: Four medical stores fined Rs. 20,000

March 15, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Drug Controllers have imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on four medical stores which were selling masks and sanitizers above the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and cases have been registered against the owners of the four medical stores yesterday.

A team of officials, who inspected 20 medical stores in city found four medical stores selling the masks and sanitizers at higher prices following which cases were registered against the owners of four medical stores under Legal Metrology Rules.

Legal Metrology Department Assistant Controller K.M. Mahadevaswamy, Inspector B.S. Sumarani, Assistant Drug Controller S. Nagaraj, Nazia and staff were present during  the inspection.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching