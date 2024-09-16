Newly wed goes missing after leaving behind death note
September 16, 2024

Mandya: A newly married daughter of a Police officer has gone missing after leaving behind a  death note.

The missing woman is 24-year-old Anusha, daughter of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to Mandya’s Women Police Station. Family feud is said to be the reason for Anusha going missing.

Anusha was given in marriage to Dinesh Kumar of Bidarahalli in Bengaluru, four months ago and it is learnt that frequent harassment from her husband’s family led to Anusha, writing the death note holding her husband Dinesh, sister-in-law Ranjini, brother-in-law Rajesh and mother-in-law Kanthamma responsible for her death.

Anusha has also left behind her mobile phone and the mangalasutra next to the death note before leaving the house.

In her death note, Anusha has stated that she could not withstand the humiliation as a woman. “Even though I am the daughter of a Police officer, I could not get justice. No one should be cheated like me. Daddy, get them punished. Do not search for me, Daddy, mummy sorry. Take care of the rest of the children well,” she has written in the death note.

Death note was discovered yesterday and family members have launched a hunt to trace Anusha. A case has been registered at Mandya East Police Station.

