Aadhaar card update: Free services end on Dec. 14

September 16, 2024

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced extending the deadline for free updates to Aadhaar card details.

The new date by which Aadhaar card holders can update their details for free is Dec. 14, 2024. This free service is available only on myAadhaar portal.

It is necessary to update details on the Aadhaar card — India’s unique biometric-based identification system — as the Aadhaar number serves as a crucial identifier, to eliminate fraudulent identities and prevent leakages.

Demographic details like name, address and date of birth can be updated online through the myAadhaar portal or at any Aadhaar Seva Kendra, using documents such as ration cards, voter IDs, domicile certificates, passports and passbooks.

This facility is also available to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and even new-borns can be enrolled for Aadhaar using their birth certificate and their parents’ Aadhaar numbers. However, their biometric data must be updated when they reach the ages of 5 and 15.

To update Aadhaar cards, individuals must submit proof of identity and proof of address documents.

Aadhaar cards can be updated online and in terms of changes to biometric details, they can be changed at the nearest UIDAI centre or Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

How to update Aadhaar online

• Visit the UIDAI website and log in using Aadhaar number and registered mobile number. Select a language of choice to proceed.

• Click on the ‘Aadhaar update’ option, which will show all biometric and demographic details.

• In case, all the information is accurate, can click on an option which states, “I verify that the above details are correct.”

• If not up to date, select the details to change and upload supporting documents for the same and submit a request for a change.

• A 14-digit request tracking number will be given to check on the progress of the request.

In the case of older Aadhaar cards which may have a different phone number linked to them, visit the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre as it cannot be updated online.