Excelsoft partners with IIT Ropar to establish Edtech Research Lab

September 16, 2024

‘Prof. Dhananjaya Lab for Education Design and Creative Learning’

Mysuru: Excelsoft Technologies, Mysuru, one of India’s leading technology solutions providers for education and learning, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar to establish ‘Prof. Dhananjaya Lab for Education Design and Creative Learning’, an advanced educational technology research lab named after late Prof. M.H Dhananjaya, a visionary educationist and Chairman of Excelsoft Technologies.

This partnership aims to combine academic research and industry expertise to foster innovation in Edtech across areas like assessments, proctoring and education delivery; with Artificial Intelligence (AI) at its core.

This Lab will conduct in-depth product research with an aim to re-imagine learning and assessments for the AI world. It will also enable Blue-skies research for discovery of new ideas, principles, or technologies to further enhance learning ecosystem.

The lab will be co-led by Dr. Sudarshan Iyengar, Head of CSE at IIT Ropar, as the Principal Investigator and D. Sudhanva, Founder & CEO of Excelsoft Technologies, as the Executive sponsor. Additionally, H.M. Prashanth, Head of Corporate Strategy, M.S. Adarsh – Vice-President of Growth & Strategy, Sridhar Joies, Associate Director of Learning & Proctoring Solutions and Rahul Gautham, Lead AI Strategist from Excelsoft will contribute as administrative and research leads. The research team at IIT Ropar will comprise Ph.D scholars, MTech, BTech students and staff to manage the Lab.

Speaking about the collaboration, Prof. Sudarshan Iyengar, Senior Researcher in Education Design and Professor at IIT Ropar said, “We are confident that Dhananjaya Lab will bolster IIT Ropar’s research capabilities and enable us to explore the transformative impact of AI in education and learning.”

Adarsh Sudhindra, VP – Growth & Strategy, Excelsoft said, “The Dhananjaya Lab will be pivotal in exploring new frontiers of technology, empowering both educators and learners to adapt to the future of education.”

D. Sudhanva, Founder & CEO of Excelsoft, said, “This collaboration provides us with access to a top-class research ecosystem, enriching our journey as an Edtech product and service company. By combining our industry expertise with the academic excellence of IIT Ropar, we aim to make India a frontrunner in developing world-class, cutting-edge Edtech products.”