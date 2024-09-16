Caste abuse case: MLA Munirathna sent to two-day Police custody

September 16, 2024

Bengaluru: BJP MLA and former Minister Munirathna, who has been arrested by Vayalikaval Police on charges of issuing life threat and caste abuse, has been remanded to two-day Police custody.

Munirathna, who is an MLA of Rajarajeshwari Nagar Constituency, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by former Corporator Velu Nayakar.

Another complaint had been lodged against Munirathna, at the same Police Station by BBMP Contractor Cheluvaraju, accusing the former for caste abuse, over the demand for the cut of Rs. 30 lakh for securing the contract of disposing waste.

Following the complaints, Munirathna had gone incommunicado after switching off his mobile phone. The Police, who were looking for him, had traced his mobile location before arresting him near Nangali village in Mulbagal taluk, Kolar district on Saturday.

Munirathna was later brought to Bengaluru, where he was taken for medical test at Bowring Hospital.

He was produced before the Judge, during which the Police sought for four-day custody of the MLA. However, the Judge granted two-day Police custody.

Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Munirathna and three others in the caste abuse case.