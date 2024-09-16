NavIC integration in smartphones to replace GPS, says ISRO Scientist

September 16, 2024

Mysuru: The Government will soon mandate the integration of India’s own navigation system, NavIC, in all smartphones and navigational devices, replacing the US-based Global Positioning System (GPS), announced M.V. Roopa, Project Director at the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

She made the statement while inaugurating the Visveshwaraiah Development Organisation’s (VDO) Techno Light Day, which included an awards ceremony and a book release event at Kalamandira last evening.

“NavIC, short for Navigation with Indian Constellation, also known as IRNSS (Indian Regional Navigational Satellite System), is India’s homegrown satellite navigation system, developed by ISRO. It currently consists of eight satellites in orbit providing accurate positioning and timing data, with plans to expand to 24 satellites in the future,” Roopa explained.

Make-in-India, self-reliant

These satellites ensure continuous coverage across the Indian subcontinent and extend up to 1,500 kilometres beyond its borders. “While GPS is widely used for tracking, NavIC was developed to reduce India’s dependency on foreign navigation systems, ensuring greater self-reliance in critical situations where external systems may not be reliable,” she noted.

The decision to develop NavIC was made to reduce reliance on systems like GPS. “NavIC provides India with better control over its navigation and timing data, essential for national security and data integrity. It not only improves areas such as transportation, disaster management, and agriculture but also fosters innovation and technological advancement within India,” she added.

“NavIC allows Indians to use a domestic navigation system through apps on their smartphones and other connected devices. Looking ahead, NavIC is set to become even more accurate and accessible to a broader audience soon,” she said.

On the occasion ‘Buddha Prajna’ book, written by D.N. Harsha and Rekha Shivaram was released. PWD retired Executive Engineer R.K. Raju, Assistant Executive Engineer M.S. Ashwini Lakshmaiah and Eaglebird India’s Project Engineer S. Radhakrishna were honoured with ‘VDO-Karunada Abhiyenthara-2024’ award.

Students who excelled in State-level painting and science model-making competitions were given prizes. A free health check-up camp was held and a musical programme was conducted by the ‘Mithra Sindhu Karaoke’ team.

Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji of Urilinga Peddi Mutt, Retd. Secretary of Water Resources Department S.J. Chennabasappa, Engineer Manjunatha Prasad, VDO President L. Shivaprasad, Secretary K. Ganesh, Director Dr. H.C. Chowdaiah, Mysuru Akashvani’s programme coordinator N. Keshavamurthy and others were present.