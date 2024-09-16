Sudha Murty credits literary journey to mother’s influence

September 16, 2024

Highlights importance of identifying and nurturing talent in children

Mysuru: “There is nothing more beautiful than literature. If we free ourselves from unnecessary distractions and avoid engaging in trivial conversations, reading will enrich our knowledge,” said Dr. Sudha Murty, former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation and a Rajya Sabha Member.

She was speaking at an event held last evening at Jaganmohan Palace auditorium to celebrate the release of her 300th book title, ‘Grandpa’s Bag of Stories.’ The event was organised by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust, Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 and Mysuru Children’s Book Club-2010.

Dr. Sudha Murty highlighted the importance of identifying and nurturing talent in children. “When I was young, my mother first enrolled me in music classes. But after just eight days, I quit. Then she signed me up for painting classes, which I dropped after 15 days. She even tried fine arts, but I left that after just three days. Finally, my mother noticed my interest in writing essays and encouraged me to keep a daily journal,” she recalled.

“My mother made me write consistently for a year and eventually, it became a habit. Writing became my way of expressing emotions. There is nothing that brings me more joy than crafting stories with words,” she shared.

“Whatever I have achieved in literature, I owe entirely to my mother,” she said, stressing the role of both parents and teachers in recognising and fostering children’s talents.

“My first travelogue was based on my 1979 trip to America. It was then that I realised even engineers could write literature. Reading, however, has always been my greatest passion,” she noted.

“During COVID-19 lockdown, I spent more time with Gopi, my dog. Observing his playful antics, I ended up writing four books in his name,” she added, expressing her deep love for writing.

‘Grandpa’s Bag of Stories,’ published by Puffin, an imprint of Penguin, is a new collection of 19 captivating tales, much like Dr. Sudha Murty’s best-selling ‘Grandma’s Bag of Stories.’ In this book, she takes young readers on a journey to the tranquil hills of Uttarakhand, where the young protagonists find themselves amidst a magical adventure.

Guided by their grandfather, fondly known as ‘Ajja,’ they are drawn into tales of kings, princesses, mermaids and more, all while immersing themselves in the vibrant cultural traditions that weave through each story.

‘Grandpa’s Bag of Stories’ is her 46th book and 300th title book. She has written 46 books in 44 years and they have been translated into 23 languages.

Retired Professor C. Naganna was in conversation with Dr. Sudha Murty. Mysuru Book Clubs’ Founder-President Shubha Sanjay Urs was present. Gopi (the dog) became the centre of everyone’s attention.