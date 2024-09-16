Thathaiah remembered on 180th birth anniversary, awards presented

September 16, 2024

Selfless-minded people can keep society, institutes afloat: Journalist H.R. Ranganath

Mysuru: Senior journalist H.R. Ranganath said, “It is only due to the selfless service of the people that any society or institute can survive and thrive, but now, the society is plagued by several issues only due to unabated selfishness prevalent among the people.”

He was speaking as a chief guest during the 180th birth anniversary celebrations of M. Venkatakrishnaiah, better known as Thathaiah and conferring of awards instituted in the name of Thathaiah, organised at Anathalaya premises on Narayan Shastry Road in the city on Sunday.

If Anathalaya has such a long history, it is the example of social responsibility and selfless service. The impregnable empires built by emperors cease to exist thereafter, but it is only a few institutes that survive to flourish further. It can be attributed to the involvement of noble people, not due to their achievements of the past, money power or the wherewithal at their disposal.

“The CMs and Ministers of successive State Governments brag of providing rice, dal, free electricity and bus service (Shakti Scheme, under which women can travel for free in KSRTC buses). However, when I personally meet those politicians in power, I question about the veracity behind their credibility, terming it as wrong to claim credit for using taxpayer’s money for distributing the benefits to people. I have also argued, it was wrong to use the word beneficiary in Government parlance, as it gives a different meaning,” said Ranganath.

Awards conferred

Senior Science Researcher Dr. H.C. Mruthyunjaya was honoured with ‘Sri M. Venkatakrishnaiah (Thathaiah) Award 2024’ and sand artist Raghavendra Hegde was honoured with ‘Thathaiah Sri Beneficiary Award.’

M.D. Sudeeksha, daughter of N.V. Dinesh, Vice-President of Anathalaya, who was the second State topper in Class 10 exams for the year 2023-24, was honoured with Pratibha Puraskar.

‘Parisara Pragne,’ a Kannada book authored by Dr. H.C. Mruthyunjaya, was also released on the occasion. Earlier, floral tribute was offered to the bust of Thathaiah.

C.V. Gopinath, Anathalaya President and retired Additional Secretary, Government of India, presided over the programme.

Anathalaya Vice-President N.V. Dinesh, Secretary H. Ashwathnarayan and others were present.

‘Corruption on rise due to ineligible officers’

Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswati, President of Ramakrishna- Vivekananda Ashram, Gadag, bemoaned over the rise in corruption due to the people sans better thinking ability, occupying top positions, despite not having any prerequisite qualities.

Delivering keynote address during the 180th birth anniversary celebrations of Thathaiah, Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswati said, “the fools without better thinking are becoming officers, rendering the system corrupt. Highly ineligible people form the top echelons of the service.”

Recalling the interaction he had with a Deputy Commissioner of Raichur over the allotment of land to his Ashram 15 years ago, Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswati, said, one would be definitely shocked to hear the conversation among us.

“The DC asked what would I be doing with a vast tract of land, for which I shared my intent to build a big school, with Raichur being a backward area and install the statue of Swami Vivekananda atop the hill. The DC, in his reply, told me to implement the plan in bits and pieces, so that the neighbouring land owners should not feel bad over not doing anything,” said Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswati, telling the audience, can anybody expect to hear a IAS Officer to speak with such a audacity.

Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda trod the path of nobility, which we all should follow, to build a healthy society. The education should be accessed by all, said Swami Nirbhayananda Saraswati, in his appeal to the audience.