Praphulla Chandra of Mysore Toys-fame passes away at 97

September 16, 2024

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar pays last respects

Mysuru: City’s noted industrialist V. Praphulla Chandra (97) of Mysore Toys-fame, passed away at his residence on Ashram Road in Jayalakshmipuram here yesterday afternoon.

He leaves behind his son Satish P. Chandra, proprietor of Global Tech Park Pvt. Ltd., in Bengaluru, daughter Bharathi Devi, grand-children and a host of relatives and friends.

Praphulla Chandra inherited the Mysore Toys Company, founded by his illustrious father M. Veerappa in 1935, with production centre on Kalidasa Road (now closed). Later, Praphulla Chandra along with his son Satish Chandra, established a factory near Kadakola on Nanjangud Road in the eighties, to manufacture house-ware products along with wooden toys, which were exported.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, a family friend of industrialist V. Praphulla Chandra (Mysore Toys-fame) and his wife Kanni-kaparameshwari Parameshwar, were among the dignitaries who paid their last respects to the departed nonagenarian at his Jayalakshmipuram residence in Mysuru this morning.

Toys manufactured by Mysore Toys Company conformed to International standards and UNICEF wanted them to be supplied globally for children. Similarly, Sweden-based IKEA started purchasing home-ware products manufactured by this factory.

A senior Rotarian, Praphulla Chandra had served as the President of Rotary Club of Mysore West for many years. His family had established an Endowment in the name of M. Veerappa at JSS Mahavidyapeetha to honour an outstanding artist every year — one year under Fine Arts and another year under Handicrafts alternatively — calling it ‘Artist M. Veerappa Award.’

Last rites of Praphulla Chandra were held at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam this afternoon.