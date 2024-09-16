Second kill bid on Donald Trump

September 16, 2024

First assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13

Florida: Just two months after former US President Donald Trump was wounded in the ear when a gunman opened fire during a rally in Pennsylvania, there was a potential assassination attempt in South Florida on Sunday.

The suspected attempt on Trump’s life comes little more than seven weeks before he faces Vice-President Kamala Harris in a tense and closely fought Presidential election.

Trump, who was at the golf club near his Mar-a-Lago resort on Sunday, released a statement declaring: “FEAR NOT! I am safe and well and no one was hurt. Thank God!” The FBI said it “responded to West Palm Beach, Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former president Trump.”

“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

A “person of interest” has been detained along with a weapon, news agencies reported, citing local law enforcement officials.

Trump had been golfing when the gunshots were heard, multiple media reports said. Trump was accompanied at the time by his Secret Service protective detail when shots were fired.

It was unclear who the shooter or shooters were, or what the motive was. There was no immediate indication that Trump was targeted. Media outlets reported that officials believed the shots at the golf club were indeed intended for Trump.

The former US President’s son Donald Trump Jr. said that authorities also found an AK-47 rifle in the bushes, extremely close to the spot from where Trump was leaving.

The White House quickly issued a statement saying both President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, Trump’s Democratic rival in the November elections, had been briefed about the incident. “There is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country,” Joe Biden said.